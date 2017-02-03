Man sentenced for sexual abuse of child

Twenty-year-old Emmanuel Geov Deonate-Fuentes was sentenced to 20 years in the Idaho state prison with parole for the sexual abuse of a child under 16-years-old. Deonate-Fuentes must serve at least three years in the Idaho Department of Correction and then he would have 17-years of supervised parole.

He could get out of prison after three years in prison. The judge gave him credit for the 309 days he has already served in the Bingham County Jail.

If and when he qualifies to get out of prison, Seventh Judicial District Judge Bruce Pickett said, "It's up to you and the correctional system."

As part of his sentence, there is a 20-year no contact order between Deonate-Fuentes and his victim.

