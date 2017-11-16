Man sentenced for vehicular manslaughter

Dirk Glen Johnson, 60, of Idaho Falls, was sentenced on the charge of vehicular manslaughter. He appeared on Thursday before Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Judge Scott Hansen.

As reported by the Idaho State Police, Johnson was traveling northbound in an empty gravel truck in the construction zone when traffic began to slow. Johnson was unable to slow down and veered into oncoming traffic.

Shirley Williams, 65, of Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound in a Dodge 2500 pickup truck pulling a horse trailer. Mark Weidner, 44, of Pocatello, was traveling behind Johnson in a Nissan Maxima.

Johnson struck Williams' pickup truck head-on, struck the horse trailer, then struck Weidner's vehicle.

The fatality crash took place about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, in the northbound lane on Interstate 15 at milepost 111, just north of Shelley.

