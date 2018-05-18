Man shot by police had troubled past

Blackfoot Police Department (BPD) officers shot and killed Jacob Tony Eldridge at approximately 10:45 p.m. on May 11. Eldridge was confronted at the time by officers of the BPD holding a a 20-year-old woman against her will with a knife at her throat.

Based on records from the State of Idaho, Eldridge left behind a history of over 16 arrests for misdemeanors and one felony since 2005. A total of 12 were for incidents adjudicated by Idaho's juvenile justice system: ten in Bonneville County, one in Bingham and one in Bonneville. Four of those records are sealed.

He habitually failed to appear in front of a judge in at least seven cases, both juvenile and adult. He did so for his first hearing for resisting or obstructing officers offense in Bingham in May 2009 and repeated this behavior until his death.

Eldridge also failed to pay any fines levied against him in all criminal charges from June 2013 through April 2017. He incurred no new fines after that.Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.