Manslaughter charge against truck driver

A truck driver faces a year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine following the death of a 7-year-old girl in 2015.

In the charging document, it states: "That the said Defendant, Terry E. Laeger, 61, … did unlawfully, but without malice kill (initials), a human being, by operating a motor vehicle. … a 2000 Freightliner commercial vehicle, that was in an unsafe condition from tire(s) that did not have the required tread depth and/or whose parts and/or accessories were not in a safe and proper operating condition. …

Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Cleve Colson said, "The case is charged as a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. (The reason the charge came one year after the accident is because) there was additional investigation that needed to be completed with regard to the failure of the front steer tire of the tractor trailer. I could not make a charging decision in this matter until the investigation and expert reports were completed."

The collision did occur in Bingham County, on I-15 Northbound on November 24, 2015.

