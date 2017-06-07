Manzanarez named to Academic All American Team

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - Cole Manzanarez starred for the Blackfoot Broncos baseball team as a catcher and first baseman. He was a power hitter who could also play defense and led the Broncos for three years before departing to Treasure Valley Community College and for the past two years, the College of Idaho.

Manzanarez has been leading the Coyotes at C of I in home runs and runs batted in, batting just over .300 while doing so, but more importantly, he has been at the top of the team in Academics as well.

