Marathon committee meets tonight

The Blackfoot Rotary Club in conjunction with the Bingham Health Care Foundation is organizing a marathon in Blackfoot and seeking to form a committee of individuals from the community who are interested in helping to plan this event. Dave Cannon from the Blackfoot Rotary Club will be chairing the committee and has called a meeting for all interested parties on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 from 5:30–6:30 p.m. at the Blackfoot City Hall. If you’re a runner or are looking for a great way to serve, this will be a premier event of which to be part.