Marc Carroll elected mayor by 12 percent

Challenger Marc carroll stunned the political world tonight by defeating incumbent Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis, 674-542 (a plurality of 132 votes), 55.4 percent to 44.6. The totals are: Carroll received 674 votes or 55.43 percent; Paul Loomis received 542 votes or 44.57 percent. It was a difference of 132 votes.

Asked for a comment, Carroll said, "You watch elections and hear comments from the candidates; they always seem so trite. I'm honored. I'm kind of absorbing this. I'm overwhelmed and humble."

He continued, "Paul and I are friends; that's not going to change. I'm sure he will invite me to sit in on things."

Carroll said, "As I said in the campaign, Blackfoot needs to have an identity. A steering committee meets tomorrow at 2 p.m. to begin the process of establishing this identity."

Mayor Loomis arrived shortly after the count was complete.

"I wanted to get here to congratulate Marc," he said. "Where's the lose on the city for this? I'm happy for Marc."

The voter turnout for this runoff election was 26.4 percent.

