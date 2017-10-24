Marc Carroll runs for Blackfoot mayor

If elected mayor of Blackfoot, Marc Carroll would like to bring more communication skills, management skills and training to city government.

"I have worked with Mayor Loomis and agree with many of the things he has done, however, I have skills that would benefit the city of Blackfoot," he said. "People want to be heard; they want their information to be 'taken on board,' to borrow a phrase from the Navy. Communication is lacking right now and sorely needs to be worked on in the city."

He added, "I have received a lot of feedback from people who said they are upset because the mayor wasn't listening to them. People need more than the three-minutes allowed them at city council meetings."

If elected mayor, Carroll would establish a citizen counsel to see what's on people's minds. It would be an open format; anyone can join.

"We need more communication; informed communication and ask if we are talking about the right issue."

Carroll is the chair of Blackfoot's Transportation Commission. This commission was involved in the decision to make part of Broadway a one-way to create more parking downtown.

"I made four trips to the downtown area to get people's feedback on the one-way," he said. "After it was implement, most people like it because of the increased parking."

He continued, "Change is hard; change needs to be done for a reason and the reasons need to be shared. There are requirements and state law that govern what needs to be done; what's discretionary brings in the stake holders."

Carroll stated he could improve the professionalism of the city "through standard work processes, standard expectation of outcome of work and the standard budget."

Explaining the city's budget, Carroll said, "Blackfoot uses base line budgeting. In base line budgeting, a specific amount is budgeted."

Carroll said he preferred zero base budgeting where you start with the largest budget item and examine the entire budget to see if any of the budget could be trimmed.

"People also need to understand work processes," he said. "All work is a process; every individual is responsible to manage his or her piece of the puzzle. Everyone needs to understand the outcome. All work is prioritized."

Carroll retired from the Idaho National Laboratory in 2011 after working there for almost 35 years.

"1993 was the zenith of the site facility," he said. "I was the fleet operation manager where I managed 161 bus drivers, government cars, 145 buses, road graders and the fire crew. We had seven depots; buses traveled to the site from Mackey in the west, Rexburg in the north and Pocatello in the south."

Carroll added, "There are so many great ways people can volunteer that would benefit people."

He has been a volunteer with United Way and worked to establish AYSO in Blackfoot. He also started soccer teams at Blackfoot High School for boys and girls. He coached the boys' soccer team for four years beginning in 1988 and the girls' team in 1992 for three-and-one-half years.

Carroll encouraged people to volunteer and to vote.