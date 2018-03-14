March Madness contest: Win $50 to Rupe's!

The second annual Rupe’s March Madness Sole Survivor Tournament is set to get underway this week beginning on Thursday, March 15.

$50 gift certificates to Rupe’s will be awarded to the top three finishers in the contest.

The basic rules are that a person may select one team for each round of the tournament, but may not pick that team again in the contest.

When a team that is selected loses, then the contestant is eliminated. Once eliminated, the contestant may not enter again.

The deadline for the first week will be prior to the start of the first game to be played on Thursday, Mar. 15. NO EXCEPTIONS.

The contestant will be required to submit their first round representative and their second round choice at that time.

The deadline for the second week of the tournament will be prior to the start of the first game on Thursday, Mar. 22. The contestant will be required to submit their third and fourth round selections and again, once a pick has been eliminated, so has the contestant.

Deadline for the third week will be 5 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 30. Tie-breaker for any contestants who make it to the final game and select the winner will be the score of the final game, should that be necessary.

Follow the link below to enter:

http://www.am-news.com/content/rupes-and-morning-news-march-madness-sole...