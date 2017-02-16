March for Meals kickoff

March 4, the Blackfoot Senior Citizens Center will kick off the annual "March for Meals" campaign with the help of the Blackfoot Elks Lodge. The lodge will sponsor the 17th annual pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4. at the senior center. All proceeds from the pancake breakfast will go to the senior center to help with the Meals on Wheels program.

"This fundraiser kicks off our "March For Meals" campaign which is designed to bring awareness to the need for Meals on Wheels in our community," said Cara Fitzgerald, Administrative assistant for the senior center. "A lot of our Meals on Wheels recipients are unable to pay for their meal service. Garth Mickelsen (and the Elks Lodge) has done this fundraiser for 17 years to help defray some of the costs associated with Meals on Wheels."