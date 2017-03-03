March for Meals kickoff

The Bingham County Senior Center will kick off their 15th annual March for Meals campaign from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday with a pancake breakfast to be held at the senior center. The Blackfoot Elks Lodge is sponsoring the 17th annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. The cost of the breakfast is $5 per person or $25 for a family. Sheriff Craig Rowland and county commissioners will help serve the meal.

