Mardi Gras at the Elks Lodge

The Blackfoot Does (Elks Lodge auxiliary organization) will host their second annual Mardi Gras celebration fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday. The fundraiser is a joint effort between the Elks and the Does. The dinner and activities will raise funds for scholarships and charities. The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for kids.

"We give two scholarships a year to local seniors with a grade point average from 2.5 to 3.5," said Doe's first councilor and event organizer Miriam Montague. "We also furnish editions of the Blackfoot Morning News to residents in the extended care facility at Bingham Memorial. We help We The People, Meals on Wheels and buy Christmas gifts for the elderly and residents at State Hospital South. They often get forgotten."

