Marketing Strategy Conference successful

The Morning News hosted its first Marketing Strategy Conference Wednesday at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel.

Morning News Publisher Aaron Mackley said, "I was really excited to see a large number of businesses recognize how important a strategy for consistency is about how to grow their business effectively."

He added, "The Morning News understands how important businesses are, not just to us, but to Blackfoot. We want to help businesses 'tell their story' and build their business. As businesses grow, it helps all of us."

Speaking at the conference, Mackley said, "If you don't have a goal to serve customers, you will go out of business. Making money is secondary."

"What is the goal of Google?" he asked.

"Taking over the world," was suggested.

Mackley replied, "Google's goal is to know what you want. The result of meeting your want will yield money."

"What is your goal?" he asked. "What's your story? Each business has a unique selling proposition (USP). Customers are comfortable with a consistent message."

