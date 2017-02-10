Marsh Valley 51, Snake RIver 44

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

THOMAS - The Snake River Lady Panthers had been on a roll. They had won seven games in a row, since a road trip to the top ranked 2A team in the state in Soda Springs. They had looked pretty invincible in those seven wins, which included a clean sweep of their conference foes American Falls and Marsh Valley, and a win over Marsh Valley in the district tournament a week ago, to gain a spot in the tournament finals. That set up Thursday's big game at the Snake River gym and while two teams showed up, only one really came to play.

It wasn't that the Lady Panthers didn't play well, they had a seven point lead after three quarters and held the lead late in the final stanza, but something wasn't quite right.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.