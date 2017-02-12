Marsh Valley ends Snake River's girls season

By FRED DAVIS

ARIMO - Sometimes sports can be a cruel and harsh partner. Take the case of the battle between Snake River and Marsh Valley in the District 5 girls basketball tournament. Arguably, both Marsh Valley and Snake River are more than qualified to be a part of the state tournament. When the pairings are released, both schools will have the credentials to belong with the elite teams in Idaho.

The problem is, only one of these two teams will make the eight team field in Boise when the state tournament begins next Thursday. So, after 25 games for Marsh Valley and 23 games for Snake River, five of those games against each other, Marsh Valley will advance to the state tournament by virtue of a 59-45 win over the Panthers on Saturday night. This, despite the fact that Snake River had beaten Marsh Valley 3 of the 5 games that the two teams had against each other.

