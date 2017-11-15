Mayoral candidates try to overcome 'bookend' accusation

In the first forum between the mayoral candidates since the Nov. 7 election cut that group in half, Mayor Paul Loomis and challenger Marc Carroll met before a dozen or so persons at the Blackfoot Senior Citizen Center Wednesday afternoon to discuss the swimming pool, taxes, new businesses and the City's infrastructure. The free flowing audience supplied its own questions with former candidate Jim Thomas dominating much of the conversation.

Despite these issues, however, both men are still trying to convince the public there is a clear and obvious difference between them before the Dec. 5 runoff election and the first question from the audience addressed that very topic. "You're bookends," the woman said. "Why should I vote for one of you over the other."

