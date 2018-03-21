Mayors' Scholarship Deadline Friday

The deadline for applying to receive a 2018 Bingham County Mayors Scholarship is 5 p.m. Friday, March 23. The only eligibility requirements are for applicants to be college-bound graduating high school students who live in Bingham County. Completed applications can be left off at Blackfoot City Hall, 157 N. Broadway. After 1 p.m. on Friday, applications can be left at the circulation desk at the Blackfoot Public Library.

Application forms can be downloaded from http://cityofblackfoot.org/mayor. Applications can not be completed online. Any high school student who lives in the county is eligible to apply and receive one of the scholarships, including students at Independence High School, Idaho Virtual Academy and homeschoolers.

"There's a lot to be given out as scholarships," said Elisa Oats who works for the City of Blackfoot and manages the scholarship fund.

"There's no requirement for this other than going to college and living in the county," Mayor Marc Carroll said. "All an applicant has to do is fill out the forms and write a personal statement."

Lisa Parmenter, who coordinates the scholarship program at Blackfoot High School had this advice for scholarship applicants: "skip spending time shining up someone else's shoes — in your statement, you need to be shining up your own shoes, because it's you who needs to shine."

The Mayors' scholarship fund was founded by Paul Loomis when he was mayor of Blackfoot. Earlier this year, Loomis was named the executive director of the fund. "I think it's very fitting that Paul Loomis is still very involved with the scholarship program that he established," said Carroll. "If anything has the patina of education on it, Paul is in support if it."

The scholarships are given out by the mayors of Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, and Aberdeen and the Chairman of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. Last year, the fund gave out 37 awards totaling $20,000. The endowment for the scholarship also reached $8,000 in 2017. The fund hopes to achieve similar levels this year.

The scholarships depend on donations every year. Contributions are fully tax-deductible and are held in a special account until distribution directly to the colleges attended by the scholarship recipients.

To donate and support the deserving college-bound youth of the county, call Elisa Oats at the City of Blackfoot at (208) 785-8600, option 6; or email her at elisa@cityofblackfoot.org, or go online at www.cityofblackfoot.or/MayorScholarship.

The scholarships will be awarded on May 3 this year at a ceremony in Firth.