Meador claims Von Elm Golf Tournaments

BLACKFOOT - Matt Meador had entered and played in the George Von Elm Memorial Golf Tournament for 19 years. He had finished second and third and even fourth a couple of times, but he had never won the prestigious event. Something always happened that kept him from the top of the leader board. This year, in his twentieth start, Meador shot an opening round of 73, which put him in second place, just one stroke behind the first round leader Nick Higham, one of the pre-tournament favorites.

That opening round put him in the final foursome, but most people still felt that the tournament would come down to a duel between Higham and last year's champion Tony Mullett, who were also in the final foursome of Saturday's final round.

The front nine went according to Hoyle, for at Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course, you try and survive the front and make your move on the back nine, where scoring is traditionally a tad easier. That is where Meador seized control of the tournament. He negotiated the front in an even par 36, with two birdies and two bogeys. Meador caught fire on the back nine. He would birdie number 10, then eagled number 12. Three consecutive birdies followed on holes 14, 15, and 16 and suddenly Meador was six under on the day and in complete control of the tournament. A bogey on 18 did little to tarnish the round as Meador would card an excellent 67 on the day and strolled home in front by seven strokes.

