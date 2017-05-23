Mediation available in Bingham County

Mediation for small claims court is a new program that started in Bingham County in March under the direction of Seventh Judicial Magistrate Judge James Barrett. When the court orders mediation, both parties must appear for mediation.

Small claims is defined as any civil case up to $5,000.

Bingham County Small Claims Clerk, Heather Cronquist, sets up the time for this appointment. In Bingham County, mediation is scheduled on Wednesday.

“Mediation is more informal," she said. "Court can be intimidating. Both parties can work out their differences; if the case goes before a judge, a decision is made but may or may not explain his decision.”

