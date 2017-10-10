Medicare Part D help available

Don't miss the chance to make your Medicare choices for 2018.

The open enrollment period of Medicare Part D prescription drug plan is available between Sunday, Oct. 15, through Thursday, Dec. 7. Because prescription plans change regularly, seniors are urged to review their drug plan.

In Blackfoot, free, unbiased Medicare counseling is available will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday beginning Oct. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Blackfoot School District #55 Technology Center, 555 S. Broadway in Blackfoot.

This service will not be available during Thanksgiving week. Volunteers will return on Tuesday, Nov. 28, and Thursday, Nov. 30.

In December, volunteers will be at the Technology Center from 1-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Dec. 4-7.

