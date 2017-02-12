Melanie Dawn Smith booked on murder one charge

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office along with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County detectives division are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in Bingham County. Melonie D. Smith age 48 was booked into the Bingham County jail for first-degree murder Sunday morning. The location of the crime scene will not be released at this time. The detectives division is still in the early stages of the investigation so no further information will be released at this time. We will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.