Melonie Smith's trial continues

Day two of the murder trial of defendant Melonie Smith, 49, took place on Tuesday before Seventh Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson in the Bingham County Courthouse. Smith is charged with first degree murder in the death of 30-year-old David Lee Davis and with the destruction of evidence. Both are felonies.

Bingham County Prosecutor Cleve Colson spent Tuesday laying foundation for what will be presented as the trial progresses.

The day started with the presentation of videos recorded on the body cams of Bingham County Sheriff and Blackfoot Police detectives. The first video showed the "knock and talk" encounter with Smith at her resident at 631 S. 1600 W. near Pingree on Saturday, Feb. 11. The second video showed detectives entering Smith's residence.

