Merrill Osmond to perform at Snake River High School

Merrill Osmond, lead singer for the famous Osmond Family, will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Snake River High School. Osmond is also an established solo artist. He has toured throughout the world performing in many major venues.

The Snake River Fine Arts is sponsoring Osmond and his son, Justin, a motivational speaker, who will speak on overcoming communication challenges and becoming an award winning musician despite his 90 percent hearing loss.

Justin will speak to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Snake River High School on overcoming communication challenges.

Tickets are $12 a seat for the evening concert and $5 a seat for Justin's motivational workshop. Tickets for the concert and motivational workshop can be purchased by calling Laura at (925) 948-8300. Delicious desserts will be sold during the concert's intermission.

All proceeds go to the Snake River Fine Arts and the high school's exceptional artists and musicians. These funds are distributed through the annual Crawford Cup at Snake River High School.

With his brothers, Merrill has sang lead on 27 gold records. He has produced and written the music and lyrics for five number one hit records. The Osmonds have produced 47 platinum and gold records. No other recording artists have earned as many gold records in one year as the Osmond family.

It is Merrill's voice you can hear on such hits as "One Bad Apple," "Let Me In," Love Me for a Reason" and "Crazy Horses." The Osmonds still hold the record for achieving 11 Gold Award Certificates in one year.

Osmond is now celebrating his 55th year in show business and continues to produce new music, tour and perform both solo work and with his brothers, entertaining huge audiences both in America and The United Kingdom.