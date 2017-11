Debbie Ried-Oleson and Venita Fankhauser made pie crusts for the Methodist Church Bazaar. The bazaar is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 18. The Salad Bar Luncheon includes a roll, beverage and dessert for $10. There are lots of 'sweets' and craft items to buy. The church is located at 168 S. University Ave. in Blackfoot. Everyone is welcome.