Mia Toussaint is Blackfoot's 2018 Distinguished Young Woman

Mia Toussaint was presented with the Distinguished Young Woman medallion for 2018 and a scholarship for $1,600 at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC) Saturday night. Mia was chosen as the overall winner in the talent, fitness, self-expression and interview categories, for which she received $450 scholarships in each category. She also took home $500 for Spirit of DYW.

"It was so much fun," Mia said. "My journey is just now beginning. I have the opportunity to spread the Be Your Best Self-attributes throughout the community. To help people be more healthy, ambitious, involved, responsible and studious, and most importantly distinguished."

