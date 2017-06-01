Microburst upsets local roof

Members of the Blackfoot Police Department and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office clean roofing material off of Main Street Wednesday afternoon. A sudden microburst struck a warehouse building allegedly owned by Blacker’s Furniture Store. No one was injured and traffic was tied up for a very short time as law enforcement personnel removed the items. A microburst is a sudden, violent downdraft of wind which can sometimes cause as much damage as some tornadoes and the events have actually brought down commercial jet airliners.