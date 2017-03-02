Milestone hosts potato seed cutting school

A farmer examines the drum and knives on the Milestone potato seed cutting machine on Wednesday. More than 100 farmers attended the seed potato cutting school hosted by Milestone. Matt Mitchell, an employee with Milestone, said, "We do service calls and repairs. We will refurbish or even overhaul a machine, if the farmer needs the help." The full story will be in the Saturday, March 4, edition of the Morning News.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

