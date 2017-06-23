Mini-horse show continues through Sunday

The Snake River Miniature Horse Show continues today, Saturday, June 24, and on Sunday, June 25, in the Goddard Pavilion on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Admission is free. The horse show opens at 8 a.m. each day.

There are 425 classes in this year's show. The new classes are draft halter and draft driving.

Competitors come from Blackfoot, Utah, Arizona, Washington, Idaho and Montana.

