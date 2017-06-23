Mini-horse show continues through Sunday

At the miniature horse show on Friday, Carver Kinghorn showed Lucky 7, Karen Drake owns the horses, and Creed Kinghorn showed the mini, Dunner, at the Snake River Miniature Horse Show. The mini-horse show continues through Sunday, June 25. Admission is free. The show begins each day at 8 a.m. Jessica McManus from Kalispell, Montana, practices with her mini, Trooper, for the cart class at the Snake River Miniature Horse Show. The mini-horse show continues through Sunday, June 25. Admission is free. The show begins each day at 8 a.m. Alexandra Dial and her mini, Marystown Charmer Joe, placed first in the American Mini-Horse Registry (AMHR) Youth Halter gelding class during the Snake River Miniature Horse Show. The mini-horse show continues through Sunday, June 25. Admission is free. The show begins each day at 8 a.m. Creed Kinghorn, 4, showed the miniature horse, Dunner, at the Snake River Miniature Horse Show on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. The mini-horse show continues through Sunday, June 25. Admission is free. The show begins each day at 8 a.m. The Kinghorn brothers—Creed, 4, and Carver, 10,—from Morgan, Utah, showed mini-horses in the Snake River Miniature Horse Show on Friday. The mini-horse show continues through Sunday, June 25. Admission is free. The show begins each day at 8 a.m.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Friday, June 23, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

The Snake River Miniature Horse Show continues today, Saturday, June 24, and on Sunday, June 25, in the Goddard Pavilion on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Admission is free. The horse show opens at 8 a.m. each day.
There are 425 classes in this year's show. The new classes are draft halter and draft driving.
Competitors come from Blackfoot, Utah, Arizona, Washington, Idaho and Montana.
To see the complete story, read it in the Saturday, June 24, edition of the Morning News.

Category: