Miracles do happen

They say that there are no more miracles, but please do not tell that to the Baird and Brandy Morrell of Pocatello. On Saturday, April 15, the Morrell and their sons, Rainger and Redyx, were working at their in-laws' farm, just east of McTucker Ponds in Springfield, when 4-year-old Redyx fell in the pond on the property.

"I had just finished up mowing the lawn and he (Redyx) was standing there in the lawn," Morrell said. "I told him 'I'm going to go park this and then we'll go do our thing and throw rocks.' He likes to throw rocks in the pond."

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Saturday's edition of The Morning News.