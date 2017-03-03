Miss Idaho visits Firth Elementary School

On Thursday, Kylee Solberg, Miss Idaho 2016, visited A.W. Johnson Elementary in Firth to read to the students.

She chose to read book, "Oh the Things You can Think," by Dr. Seuss.

One page states: "Think! Think and wonder. Wonder and think. How much water can 55 elephants drink?"

Theodor Seuss Giesel was an American writer, cartoonist, animator, book publisher, and artist best known for authoring children's books under the pen name Dr. Seuss. His work includes several of the most popular children's books of all time, selling over 600 million copies and being translated into more than 20 languages by the time of his death in 1991.

Geisel adopted his "Dr. Seuss" pen name during his university studies at Dartmouth College and the University of Oxford.

To read the entire story, read the Friday, March 3, edition of the Morning News.