Miss Russet crowned

Nine young ladies from Shelley High School competed for the 2016-17 Miss Russet crown which is part of Spud Day. Alicent Ackerman was named Miss Russet. She won a $1,000 scholarship from the Shelley Kiwanis Club and a crown. First runner-up was Allysa Wray who won a $750 scholarship. Second runner-up was Rylie Ottley who won a $500 scholarship; and third runner-up was Kendrie Kolsen who won a $250 scholarship. The participants elected Miss Congeniality. This is the first year there was a tie for this honor. Kendrie Kolson and Kinzie Millar were named Miss Congeniality. All contestants will be in the parade and be handing out free potatoes on Spud Day this Saturday.