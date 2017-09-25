Missing Blackfoot man's body is found in Mackay

A Blackfoot man was found dead Monday after being reported missing over the weekend.

Kerry Poole, 56 was reported missing at 9:41 Sunday morning by his fellow camper Russell Vickers.

Vickers and Poole had been camping in the Alder Creek Drainage near Mackay.

Vickers said Poole went for a ride on a four-wheeler and didn’t return.

According to a news release from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Poole had a history of heart-related illness and was insulin dependent. He went out with only light clothing and left his insulin in his truck.

Sheriff Stuart Lumpkin activated the Custer County Search & Rescue Challis and South Custer Units to find Poole. Civil Air Patrol sent a plane to search from the air. On Monday, ATV search and rescue teams were requested from Bonneville and Butte counties. Reeder Flying service sent a helicopter to search from the air.

Poole’s body was found at 11 a.m. in Saw Mill Canyon, about 11.5 miles from his camp.

The sheriff’s office is not reporting a cause of death, but said foul play was not involved.