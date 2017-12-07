Missing boater identified

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has identified the missing boater as Blackfoot attorney Bryce Lloyd on Thursday afternoon.

According to the press release, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at approximately 2:23 p.m., the Bingham County Sheriff's Office received a call of a boat that overturned in the Snake River between Shelley and Firth.

One passenger in the boat was able to make it out safely. The other, 48-year-old male, Bryce Lloyd did not make it out of the water.

Efforts to locate Lloyd continue.

"On Thursday, we have three boats on the water with side scan radar," the sheriff said. "Two are from Bingham County and one from Bonneville County with six divers."