Missing man's body found

On Friday, Dec. 8, at approximately 3:05 p.m., friends and family of Blackfoot attorney Bryce Lloyd, 48, found his body. He had been missing since the capsizing of his fishing boat on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Private airplanes and boats conducted the search, with assistance from equipment from the Bingham Co. Search and Rescue.

"His body was spotted three miles downstream from the Firth diversion by a private airplane pilot," Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said. "Someone had asked the pilot to fly the river. The body had traveled about 10 miles from where it went into the water."

The sheriff estimates there were 20 to 25 volunteers out on Friday and probably 50 volunteers out on Thursday, just walking the river banks.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, at approx. 2:23 pm, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a boat that overturned in the Snake River between Shelley and Firth. One passenger in the boat was able to make it out safely. The other, 48-year-old male, Bryce Lloyd did not make it out of the water.

Both men were fishing from the boat.

Asked to comment about Lloyd, law partner Justin Oleson said, "Bryce was a phenomenal person; a great partner and a great friend. He will be sorely missed by many."

