Mobility for America's heroes

FORT HALL — The Veterans’ Mobility Corp (VMC) celebrated giving away its 100th motorized wheelchair. These chairs go to military veterans, their spouses and their children.

Mark Yearsley from American Falls received the 100th motorized wheelchair on Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center. He lost his right leg in the Gulf War.

Yearsley said, “For two years I pouted and was mad. I shut myself into my house and didn’t want to see anyone. It was difficult for me and for those around me. Then a friend took me hunting and I started hunting fishing, running, rock climbing.”

He has climbed 13 peaks over 10,000 feet. Getting outdoors gave him hope and a purpose.

“Actually, it saved my life,” he said.

Last October, Yearsley started taking veterans with limited mobility outdoors.

He has formed the non-profit organization, “Outdoor Salute to Veterans,” of which he is the executive director.

Yearsley said, “The organization is run on donations; the (outdoor experience) is absolutely free to the veteran.”

He added, “Regardless of the disability, how we deal with it makes the difference.”

Yearsley can be contacted at (208) 404-3559 or by visiting www.outdoorsalutetoveterans.com.

read the entire article in the Monday, Sept. 26 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News