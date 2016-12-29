Modern Printing says goodbye to Elaine Robinson

Modern Printing said goodbye to longtime employee Elaine Robinson. Robinson has decided it's time to retire and begin a new life of relaxing with her family. The printing business held an open house this week and invited customers to come and congratulate Robinson on her retirement.

"She has been a wonderful employee," said Modern Printing owner Robert Murray. "She is very knowledgeable in her job. She will be missed."

