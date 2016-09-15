Monson retires after 40 years of public service

Bingham County Public Works Director Richard Monson retired Thursday, after 40 years of service to the county. The county has hired Randy Ghezzi, of Scottsdale, Arizona to take over the position.

"It has been a pleasure working with you guys," Monson told the employees. "I am going south and enjoy retirement."

A retirement party was held for Monson Thursday, at the Bingham County Road and Bridge office. County Commissioners Ladd Carter and Mark Bair thanked Monson for his 40 years of public service. Brandon Morrell, Assistant Public Works Director for Bingham County, also spoke of Monson's service to the county.