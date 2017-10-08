Montana comes back to stun ISU

POCATELLO — The Idaho State football team dropped a 39-31 decision to Montana on Saturday afternoon in front of a crowd of 7,279 at Holt Arena.

The Bengals led 21-13 at halftime, but the Griz outscored ISU 26-10 in the second half to earn the victory.

Idaho State had 532 total yards and Montana finished with 519. Tanner Gueller was 25-40 for 359 yards and three touchdowns. Mitch Gueller had a career-high 188 receiving yards on nine receptions and two touchdowns.

ISU carried the ball 48 times for 165 yards and was led by James Madison's 88 yards on 18 carries.

Mario Jenkins led the Bengals with 13 tackles and one forced fumble. Joe Martin finished with 10.

Idaho State scored first when Gueller found Madison open for a 22-yard touchdown reception with 9:47 left in the first quarter. Montana then took a 13-7 lead with 13:23 left in the first half following two touchdowns by the Grizzlies.

ISU countered when Tanner Gueller, found Mitch open for a 75-yard touchdown strike 20 seconds later. ISU extended its lead 21-13 when Gueller caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Tanner with 7:16 left in the second quarter.

Montana opened the third quarter with a touchdown to cut the ISU lead to 21-19 and ISU followed by extending its lead to 28-19 thanks to a four-yard touchdown run by Ty Flanagan with 7:48 left in the third.

The Griz then scored 20 straight points to take a 39-28 lead. Parker Johnson connected on a 35-yard field goal with 1:20 left in the game, but Montana recovered the onside kick.

Idaho State returns to the field Saturday, Oct. 14 at Sacramento State. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. mountain time. ISU is back at Holt Arena on Saturday, Oct. 27 vs. Portland State. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.