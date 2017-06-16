MOONFEST Music Festival 2017 lineup announced

Xtreme Productions is proud to bring to East Idaho MOONFEST Music Festival 2017. In conjunction with The Great American Total Solar Eclipse, country music headliners LOCASH and John

Michael Montgomery will perform at the largest music festival in the area, Friday, August 18, 2017 through Monday, August 21, 2017.

This summer’s MOONFEST Music Festival is a four-day experience not to miss. Set on the west side of Idaho Falls in an outdoor setting near Noise Park, the

performance lineup boasts of more than 20 musical acts, with both established country music stars, up-and-coming artists, and local bands, with the grand finale Monday morning: The Great American Total Solar Eclipse, a phenomenon that occurs on average only once every 375 years.

Saturday’s headlining act features John Michael Montgomery, who has turned an uncanny ability to relate to fans into one of country music's most storied careers.

Songs like “I Swear,” “I Love the Way You Love Me” and “I Can Love You Like That” still resonate across the landscape. John Michael Montgomery has achieved 15 number one singles, has won four ACM awards and three CMA awards, and has sold 16 million albums in his career.

Sunday evening’s headliner features ACM-nominated and Reviver Records hot country duo LOCASH. Their smash No. 1 hit “I Know Somebody” topped Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck after their RIAA Gold-Certified “I Love This Life” single ascended to the top of the charts.

A Thousand Horses, Midland, Love and Theft, Carly Pearce and Chris Bandi are among some of the scheduled acts for the event. Additional performers will

continue to be announced as well. To see the full festival performance lineup, visit the website at www.eclipsemoonfest.com.

Four-day general admission music passes to the festival are available for purchase for $100, and single day festival passes are $36. RV, trailer, and tent

campsite packages are available online. A limited number of discounted tickets and camp packages are available now for 25 percent off on the event website.

To purchase tickets, make camping reservations, and for additional information, visit www.eclipsemoonfest.com or call Xtreme Productions at (208) 680-8988.