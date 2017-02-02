More BCPA Award ballots available in upcoming editions

Hear ye, hear ye! Another full (and corrected) ballot for the inaugural Bingham County Performing Arts Awards (BCPAA) will be available in the Saturday, Feb. 4 edition (more will follow in subsequent editions). Please send or drop off completed ones to Greg Eichelberger, 134 Ash St.,Blackfoot,ID. Also, please put your name and address and phone number on the ballot. One ballot per person, please. Thank you for your interest and good luck, nominees.