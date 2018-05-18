Moreland kindergartners explore new adventures

Thursday was Adventure Day for the kindergartners at Moreland Elementary.

The kindergartners were divided in 10 groups. Each group rotated through 10 activities. Each activity lasted 30 minutes.

“We added a tech adventure this year,” lead teacher Lisa Warren said. “The kids are learning basic binary code.”Kids learned about rockets and built (and flew) a kite, learned about bugs and animals. They made smores and ran through an obstacle course; road in a wagon pulled by horses, rode and horse and learned about beef byproducts. They tried out roping, made butter, learned about dairy cattle, milked Maggie the Milk Cow and ate pancakes.

