Moreland kindergartners explore new adventures

Moreland kindergartner Boden Lane enjoyed his horseback ride.‘Tarantulas shed their skins like a snake so they can grow,’ Natalie Bergevin said at Adventure Day at Moreland Elementary on Thursday. She found this exoskeleton on a hike. These homemade rockets got some good height at Adventure Day on Thursday at Moreland Elementary.Joselith Martinez works on coding during Adventure Day at Moreland Elementary on Thursday.Kota Byrd teaches Boden Lane how to hold a rope. ‘Do not make a loop around your hand,’ she said, ‘in case the horse should spoke; he could pull off your fingers.' Cort Grimmett holds the blue spruce he is taking home with him from Adventure Day on Thursday at Moreland Elementary.Talk about fresh. Isabelle Aguayo eats a pancake during Adventure Day at Moreland Elementary on Thursday. She and her class made the butter and ground the wheat for the pancake.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Friday, May 18, 2018
Moreland, ID

Thursday was Adventure Day for the kindergartners at Moreland Elementary.
The kindergartners were divided in 10 groups. Each group rotated through 10 activities. Each activity lasted 30 minutes.
“We added a tech adventure this year,” lead teacher Lisa Warren said. “The kids are learning basic binary code.”Kids learned about rockets and built (and flew) a kite, learned about bugs and animals. They made smores and ran through an obstacle course; road in a wagon pulled by horses, rode and horse and learned about beef byproducts. They tried out roping, made butter, learned about dairy cattle, milked Maggie the Milk Cow and ate pancakes.
To read the full story, see it in the Saturday, May 19, edition of the Morning News.

Category: