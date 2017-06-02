Morning News presents three teachers with awards

Three teachers in Bingham County received "Teacher of the Year Awards"; the winners are Lisa Clark, Kathy Torgerson and Courtnie Smith. The awards are sponsored by the Blackfoot Morning News.

Clark teaches third grade at Stalker Elementary, Torgerson instructs seventh and eighth grade math at Mountain View Middle School, while Smith teaches physical science, chemistry and physics at Blackfoot High School and is also the girls varsity basketball coach.

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Saturday's edition of the Morning News.