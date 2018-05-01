Mountain View flings final food in fight

Mountain View Middle School and Snake River Junior High School have been at "war" for two weeks, competing to collect the most food to benefit the Community Dinner Table and Food Pantry.

The food was donated on Monday, including more than 3,200 items from Mountain View. Snake River's total number of items was not available.

This is the third year of the "Food War" between the rival schools. The winner will be officially announced on Wednesday.

"This rivalry is a great way to have fun with Snake River Jr. High while teaching our students the importance of donating and helping our community," said Wes Jensen, principal at Mountain View. "It's a great opportunity for them."

The food war comes at a important time for the Community Food Pantry. Food from winter holiday giving and other food drives is near depletion in the spring season. The pantry served nearly 500 families each month this winter, distributing between 700 to 900 cans of food every week.

