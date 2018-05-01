Mountain View flings final food in fight

Students at Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot load up over 3,254 items which they collected during the last two weeks in April. Their effort was part of the third annual food war with Snake River Junior High School to see which school could out-do the other in food donations to benefit the Community Food Pantry.Students at Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot gathered over 3,254 items of food to donate to the Community Food Pantry during the last two weeks in April. Their effort was part of the third annual food war with Snake River Junior High School to see which school could out-gather the other in food donations.
By: 
Catie Clark
Reporter
cclark@am-news.com
Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Mountain View Middle School and Snake River Junior High School have been at "war" for two weeks, competing to collect the most food to benefit the Community Dinner Table and Food Pantry.
The food was donated on Monday, including more than 3,200 items from Mountain View. Snake River's total number of items was not available.
This is the third year of the "Food War" between the rival schools. The winner will be officially announced on Wednesday.
"This rivalry is a great way to have fun with Snake River Jr. High while teaching our students the importance of donating and helping our community," said Wes Jensen, principal at Mountain View. "It's a great opportunity for them."
The food war comes at a important time for the Community Food Pantry. Food from winter holiday giving and other food drives is near depletion in the spring season. The pantry served nearly 500 families each month this winter, distributing between 700 to 900 cans of food every week.
