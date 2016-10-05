Mountain View forecast: chili on Wednesday

The weather outside was a bit cold, but the temperature inside was chili as Mountain View Middle School faculty held its annual parent night Wednesday evening.

Parents were welcome to stop by with their student for a bowl of chili and a cinnamon roll and then visit with the teachers.

"Parents got a progress report and visit with any of the teachers if they wanted to," said Principal Wes Jensen.

The seventh and eighth grade orchestra began playing at 5 p.m. followed by the seventh and eighth grade band.

