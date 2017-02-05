Mrs. Idaho America Pageant looks for contestants

The Mrs. Idaho America Pageant is now searching for representatives from across the state to compete at the 2018 Mrs. Idaho America pageant that will be held Oct. 7 at Capital High School Auditorium in Boise.

The reigning Mrs. Idaho America 2017 is Michele Sheets, of Athol. This 40 year-old self-proclaimed farmer is never bored, she and her husband of 16 years; Jeff, six kids, two horses, two goats, pigs, chickens, and turkeys, live on a small farm located on the property of her family’s business, Silverwood Theme Park.

There she works as the Guest Relations Manager by day, and helps run a small farm with her family in her off time. After giving birth to six kids of her own and being a surrogate for her brother and his wife, she has spent the last few years losing over 70 lbs and is passionate about clean eating.

She also loves to teach people about the importance of fresh, farm raised food. As Mrs. Idaho, Michele wants to promote and teach the benefits of “Farm to Table” for healthy families. She wants to emphasize that food comes from our farmers and not from a can or a drive through window. Michele is available for personal appearances and can be reached at mrsidahoamerica2017@gmail.com.

The Mrs. Idaho America Competition is an exciting and rewarding program that recognizes Idaho’s married women and is the official state preliminary to the prestigious Mrs. America Pageant. Mrs. Idaho America will join 50 other state winners for the Mrs. America Pageant in August 2017.

Delegates must be of good moral character, married, at least 18 years of age, a US Citizen and a resident of Idaho. Areas of competition include Personal Interview, Physical Fitness and Evening Wear. The majority of our contestants have never participated in a pageant before so this is a great way to step out of their comfort zone and grow as a person. There is no age limit or height requirement and no talent performance. We believe that being a married woman and juggling all of life's responsibilities is talent enough.

2017 is the 41st year of the Mrs. America Pageant, which celebrates the dreams, and goals of America’s most valuable resource, the married woman. Contestants registering now will be invited to two complimentary pageant workshops, April 22 and July 29.

Final deadline for all entries is July 29, 2017. To print an application to be part of the 2017 Mrs. Idaho America Pageant visit the website www.mrsidahopageant.com. For additional information email mrsidahoteam@yahoo.com or call or text Susan 208-859-3809 or Sher 208-870-3722.