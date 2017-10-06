Museum gets donation

The Idaho Potato Museum received a unique donation on Friday and now they've got some work to do.

"This piece has some historical value," said Tish Dahmen, Executive Director of the Idaho Potato Museum. "But we aren't sure what the history of it is yet."

Elizabeth Evans of Idaho Falls obtained the wooden, potato-themed carving while helping a friend who was moving and decided the museum would be the best place for it.

The carving shows a potato truck along with baskets of potatoes and potato sacks being emptied for sorting. Evans said that her friend, former Pingree resident Leslie Schwindt, had the carving in her basement and they believe it was used to promote potatoes somewhere inside the Idaho State Capitol Building.

"Now we just need to research the piece and find out the story behind it," Dahmen said. "I think it will be a terrific addition to the museum."