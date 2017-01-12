MVMS students write to soldiers in Iraq

Last fall the students at Mountain View Middle School were asked by Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis to write letters to his son's platoon stationed in Iraq.

"Having been deployed myself I know it is always nice to have something from back home," Mayor Loomis said. "We don't currently have a national guard troop from Blackfoot in Iraq."

Recently the students, from Deven Welker's class, began receiving letters back from those they wrote to. Student Noah Godfrey received a letter back from Chief Warrant Officer Jared Loomis, Mayor Loomis' son, and expressed how he felt about writing to the troop.

