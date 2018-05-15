Name of man shot by Blackfoot Police released

Blackfoot Police Department (BPD) officers shot and killed a man late Friday night. His name was released on May 15 as 24-year-old Jacob T. Eldridge. The person who made the call to 911 reported that Eldridge was holding a a 20-year-old woman against her will, with a knife at her throat behind the trees along the east side of the storage business near the residence.

Eldridge did not comply with police commands and stabbed the woman. Officers used lethal force and shot Eldridge to prevent him from injuring the woman any further. The victim has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Read the entire story in the May 16 print edition of the Morning News.