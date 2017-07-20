National High School Rodeo hits halfway mark

GILLETTE, Wyoming - The Idaho High School contingent of cowboys and cowgirls continues to show well at the National High School Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming, led by the efforts of All Around Cowgirl Zayle Davis of Blackfoot and Shelley High School and Brayden Roe of Wendell.Davis vaulted to the lead in the Reigned Cow Horse event by scoring 300.5 points in the final performance of the first go-round Wednesday morning. The score put Davis 1.5 points ahead of Rexburg cowgirl Cassidee Wood, giving Idaho a 1-2 standing in the prestigious event. The Idaho contingent also has Kylee Erickson of Rigby at 278.5 and Paige Scholin of Post Falls sitting at 256.5 for a total of four cowgirls at the top of the standing as the National Rodeo heads into the second go-round with Wednesday evening's performance.

Please read the entire article in the Thursday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.