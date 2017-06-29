National President visits local Farm Bureau

The Bingham County Farm Bureau hosted a picnic on Wednesday evening at Jensen Grove. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall was visiting.

"When I was elected president (in 2016), I promised to visit all 50 states during my term of office," Duvall said. "Idaho is the 42nd state I've visited. After Idaho, I'll be visiting Arkansas and Iowa."

On Tuesday, Duvall and Idaho State Farm Bureau President Bryan Searle met with Farm Bureau representatives from four counties. On Wednesday, Duvall and Searle flew to Boise to visit in that area. On Thursday, they are flying to Coeur d'Alene to visit farmers in northern Idaho.

The presidency of the Farm Bureau is a two-year term and, yes, Duvall plans to run for reelection. As the national president of the Farm Bureau, his office is in Washington, D.C.

"We work on national issues," he said. "The issues we are now addressing are: lack of farm labor, regulatory reform, trade and tax reform. We are also working with the Environment Protection Agency to, hopefully, loosen up the restrictions of Waters of the U.S.A.

